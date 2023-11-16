Ruling party MLAs seek legal action against Manipur tribal body for announcing to set up 'self-government'

Imphal, Nov 16 A day after Manipur’s leading tribal body announced to set up a "self-government" soon to govern the tribal-inhabited areas of the state, MLAs of the ruling BJP on Thursday condemned its statement and sought appropriate legal action against it.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an apex body of tribals in Manipur, after a massive rally in Churachandpur on Wednesday, announced to set up a "self-government" soon to govern the tribal-inhabited areas of the northeastern state.

On Thursday, after an emergency meeting, the BJP legislators, condemning the ITLF, sharply rejected the proposal and announced to take legal action against the tribal body.

The ruling MLAs, mostly BJP, in a statement said: "The recent statement by the ITLF has no legal or constitutional basis. This irresponsible statement appears to be motivated and aimed at vitiating and disturbing the law and order situation in the state."

The meeting of ruling legislators strongly condemned the statement of ITLF and an appropriate legal action is being initiated against the ITLF and persons concerned, the statement said.

ITLF Secretary Muan Tombing had said that over six months have passed after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur and nothing has been done to their demand of "separate administration" (equivalent to separate state) for the tribals.

"As our voice is not heard, just within a couple of weeks, we would set up our self-government, whether the Centre recognises it or not, we would go ahead. Our proposed ‘self-government’ would look into all matters in the Kuki-Zo tribal areas," Tombing told the media in Churachandpur.

The ITLF leader said that 10 tribal MLAs including seven BJP legislators, various civil society groups and all other tribal organisations have been demanding total separation from Manipur. Thousands of people including women and youths on Wednesday organised a massive rally in Churachandpur district, one of the tribal inhabited districts and worst-hit areas of the ethnic riots.

