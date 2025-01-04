Rumours of toxic waste incineration trigger fresh violence at Pithampur factory 

Pithampur, Jan 4 Fresh violence erupted on Saturday over rumours about Union Carbide's toxic waste incineration at the Ramky Enviro plant in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

Police said the violence occurred after a rumour that containers loaded with hazardous waste were opened for incineration at the factory. There was also a rumour that a couple of labourers became unconscious while shifting the hazardous waste from the containers to machines for the incineration process.

Enraged over the rumours, villagers, including women and senior citizens, tried to enter the factory premises, under the heavy security of the police.

Angry villagers pelted stones at police and damaged several vehicles parked on the factory premises.

"Violence erupted due to a rumour that containers are being opened to start the incineration process of toxic chemical waste. However, police chased the mob away from the site and the situation was brought under control," SDM Pramod Gurjar said.

Notably, all 12 containers loaded with over 337 metric tonnes of hazardous chemical waste from the site of the Bhopal gas tragedy, are parked on the premises of the Ramky factory. The containers reached Pithampur early morning of January 2.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the government will present a detailed report of Pithampur's incident before the Madhya Pradesh High Court and decide on further action on chemical waste stored in container trucks accordingly.

"The waste was transported in compliance with the High Court's direction. Our government respect the spirit of public sentiment and the report of actual circumstances will be presented before the court," the Chief Minister said.

Notably, in its previous order on December 3, MP HC had granted three weeks to the state government to shift the toxic waste and sought a report on it.

"The government will submit its report to the court on January 6, and until then, incineration of chemical waste will not be done," CM Yadav said.

On Friday, a massive protest was held in several locations in the Pithampur industrial area in Dhar district, around 40 km from Indore.

The protesters even clashed with police, leading to the imposition of prohibitory orders at the site. Two persons, who attempted self-immolation during the protest, sustained burns and were admitted to a hospital in Indore.

