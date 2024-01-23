Rural doctors' protest near Bihar CM's residence dispersed

Patna, Jan 23 A planned protest by a group of rural doctors near Bihar Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday was dispersed by police.

The registered medical practitioners in rural areas were demanding that the Bihar government regularise their services and also wanted a fixed salary as well.

Around 100 rural doctors reached the JD-U office with the demands but found no one paid them any attention and then moved towards the Chief Minister's residence. They were carrying bottles of petrol to self-immolate themselves in front of the Chief Minister's residence if their demands were not be met.

In view of this, a large number of police personnel present at the spot stopped them, snatched the bottles of petrol, and carried out a baton charge to disperse them.

"We have detained 14 rural doctors and kept them in the Sachivalaya police station. We are learning their demands and will inform the competent authority about the same," a Patna police spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor