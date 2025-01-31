Rural Olympics begins in Punjab’s Kila Raipur

Chandigarh, Jan 31 The Kila Raipur Rural Olympics 2025, one of Punjab’s premier sporting events, on Friday got off with Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond inaugurating games in the Kila Raipur stadium.

In his address, Sond emphasised that the government is dedicated to elevating sports. “The government has been making significant efforts to foster a sports-friendly environment, prioritising the restoration of Punjab's previous sports glory.” Sond also announced the government has kept a substantial budget of Rs 75 lakh for organising these games, which will significantly benefit sports and athletes in the state.

He expressed optimism the event will contribute positively to establishing a sports culture, uncovering talent from every corner of the state. Additionally, he mentioned that the government has also increased cash awards for athletes securing medals at the Olympics and other international competitions.

Additionally, the annual ‘Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan’ event has garnered an overwhelming response from the youth.

The minister announced that the government will soon resume bullock cart races in the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics. He said these races have been popular and a major attraction at the games. The government is considering issuing a notification regarding this and he has also requested the Chief Minister’s support for it.

Sond encouraged sports enthusiasts to gather at the stadium to witness this grand event. He also emphasised that the rural Olympics provide a platform for children, youths, senior citizens, and everyone else to showcase their talents across various sports. He praised the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, for making sufficient arrangements for both the event and its participants.

The opening day featured athletes of all ages competing in 10 activities, including men's and women's hockey matches, kabbadi for girls under 14 and under 17, 60-m and 100-m races for boys and girls, 1,500-m races for men and women, 400-m race heats and finals, kho-kho matches, volleyball for men, shooting events, besides various traditional rural games.

