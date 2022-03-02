Russia-Ukraine crisis: SpiceJet to operate four more special flights to Slovakia, Romania to evacuate stranded Indians

SpiceJet will operate special evacuation flights from Kosice in Slovakia on March 3 and 4 and from Bucharest in Romania on March 4 and 6 to bring back home Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

The airline will use its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for these special flights.

SpiceJet will operate ferry flights to Kosice on March 2 and 3 from Delhi and to Bucharest from Delhi and Amritsar on March 4 and 5.

The airline has already operated two evacuation flights under 'Operation Ganga'.

SpiceJet's evacuation flight from Budapest with Indian students will be arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 6.30 pm today.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday deputed four Union Ministers to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Other ministers deputed to manage evacuations include Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Molodova, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in Hungary and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport Gen (Retd) VK Singh in Poland.

This is the second evacuation flight being operated by SpiceJet under 'Operation Ganga' after a special flight left yesterday night for Budapest, Hungary from New Delhi.

The airline is in discussion with the concerned authorities to operate more evacuation flights in the coming days.

The Union government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India and other airlines as part of the 'Operation Ganga' mission.

Earlier on Monday, the ministry of external affairs said that India has evacuated over 8,000 nationals since the initial advisories were issued by the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor