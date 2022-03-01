Russia Ukraine War: Indian student killed in Ukraine. How did Naveen die?

India had issued an alert to Indian Students in Ukraine this morning. The war between Russia and Ukraine has taken an even more explosive turn. This is because the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has given shocking information that an Indian student has died in it. Many Indian students are currently stranded in Ukraine. Efforts are underway to bring them back. Many are trying to leave Ukraine and move to neighboring countries. But in some places they are getting obstructed. In Ukraine, there have been frequent shootings, bombings, and missile attacks by Russian and Ukrainian forces. It is learned that the student was shot dead in Kharkiv. As a result, other Indian students are also affected. The Indian government is likely to take a big step after this.

The deceased student is a native of Karnataka. The deceased was a new SBS MBBS student. Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, 21, is a native of Karnataka. His death has come as a shock to India.

Who is Naveen Shekharappa and what happened?

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar is the name of the student who died in shelling in Kharkiv.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar is a native of Chalageri, Karnataka.

He was studying in the fourth year of MBBS.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar was out to buy groceries and at the same time there was a massive shootout.

His body is in the morgue, arrangements are being made to bring the body to India as soon as possible.

He has been identified by Naveen's friends.

This information was given by Naveen's brother after calling the Ministry of External Affairs.

Many students are still stranded in Ukraine, and efforts are underway to bring them back.

Indian students in Ukraine are in a state of panic after Naveen's death.



The Government of India is expected to convene a meeting soon after Naveen's death. An even bigger decision is likely to be made to bring back the Indians stranded in Ukraine. Indian students are currently urging the government to get them out as soon as possible. The world is currently in a state of panic over Russia's attack.