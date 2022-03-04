Russia Ukraine War: Indian student shot in Ukraine. What exactly happened?

An Indian student returning from Ukraine has been shot and sent to Kyiv for treatment. The Union Minister VK Singh said an Indian student has been shot in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. He was later taken back to the city and admitted to the hospital for treatment. The minister also said that during the war, all this was happening. We are also trying to repatriate as many Indian students as possible.

The injured student has been identified. VK Singh had said that we are keeping an eye on this. After this, the Indian student who was shot now has told himself exactly what happened. An Indian student named Harjot Singh was shot. He was then taken back to Kyiv. He is currently being treated at a hospital in Kyiv. Meanwhile, ABP News has contacted him. At that time, Harjot Singh has appealed to the Government of India for help. "My only request is to get me out of here as soon as possible so that I can meet my family. I have spoken to almost everyone in the Indian embassy. They have just given me relief. No help has come so far,". Harjot also said that he would eat parathas made by his mother after reaching home.

"I have no one here. I have been shot. My leg is fractured. I have requested the embassy to take me by car or some other means. I cannot walk. If my leg had not been fractured, I would have walked to the border myself. I am currently in Kyiv." Many Indian students are trapped. There is fear everywhere. The situation is not good, "said Harjot Singh. Harjot Singh is just 20 minutes away from the Indian Embassy. He is constantly seeking help from the Government of India and the Indian Embassy. ABP News has reported about this.