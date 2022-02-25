Russia Ukraine War: 'Ukraine to India' flight ticket rates doubled, stranded Indian student furious

Russia invades Ukraine It has so far killed 137 people in Ukraine. People are running for their lives. The video of a Ukrainian soldier going to war has gone viral. Russia has been conducting large-scale military operations in Ukraine since Thursday morning, with large numbers of troops deployed on all three sides.

The city of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, is home to 18,000 Indians, including a significant number of students. Students from various states of the country, including Maharashtra, are stranded in Ukraine. When contacted by Lokmat, Pawan Meshram of Nagpur, who was stranded in Ukraine, said that Russia has so far occupied half of Ukraine. Our city is 500 kilometers away from the capital Kyiv. About 1200 students from India are currently studying here. All these students now want to return home. However, due to the war situation, they are stuck. In addition, air ticket prices have risen sharply.

The war in Ukraine has crippled the airline, and although tickets are available on some flights, ticket prices have doubled. The stranded students are communicating with their families through their mobiles. However, there is a problem in getting tickets. The students are looking for help by contacting the Indian Embassy.

"The Indian embassy instructed us to leave Ukraine on the 20th," Pawan said. Air India flights to India were made available on the 22nd, 24th and 26th. Everyone wants to get their own ticket. The journey from ARV Kyiv to Delhi costs 25 to 30 thousand rupees; But now 60 to 80 thousand rupees are being charged.

All flights in Ukraine are currently closed, there is a no-flight zone, so Indian students are urging the Indian government to airlift the people here. Apart from this, Marathi students here have also requested the Maharashtra government to reduce the ticket prices.