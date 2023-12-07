Russian under-trial booked for trying to escape

Panaji, Dec 7 The Goa Police have booked one under-trial, a Russian national, for allegedly trying to escape from the custody of the escort staff while he was being taken to court.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that the individual in question is an under-trial inmate who was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC).

He has been identified as Maksin Kusani, a Russian national, who was earlier arrested by the ANC sleuths, the police said.

The police said that when he was being escorted for trial at Additional District Sessions Court in Mapusa in North Goa, he escaped from the custody of escort staff.

"However, the escort cell staff managed to apprehend him after a chase of nearly 100 meters. In this connection, the escort cell staff lodged a complaint at Mapusa Police Station and the offence has been registered against him," Dalvi said. He said that Kusani was then lodged in Central Jail, Colvale.

"Mapusa Police will be taking custody of Maksin Kusani by obtaining a transfer warrant," police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor