Russia’s Trade Representation to be official partner of 9th LNG India Summit 2025

New Delhi, Sep 16 : The Trade Representation of Russia in India is the official partner of the 9th LNG India Summit 2025 to be held here on September 24-25.

The international oil and gas event, dedicated to LNG (liquefied natural gas) sector cooperation, is being organised by the Indian branch of Messe Frankfurt.

"For Russian companies, participation offers direct dialogue opportunities with Indian ministries and regulatory bodies, major market players, and insight into potential supply prospects and joint projects in LNG imports, terminal construction, and the delivery of equipment, technologies, and services," the Russian Embassy said in a statement.

The 9th LNG India Summit 2025 is one of the key international platforms for knowledge exchange and business networking in the LNG sector. It covers strategic areas of the Indian LNG market development — government regulation, infrastructure, transportation solutions, and industrial applications.

The summit programme includes panel discussions featuring executives of top industry players, topics on infrastructure projects, cooperation in small-scale LNG, expansion of urban gas distribution networks, and the shift to low-carbon fuels.

Apart from oil, Russia is also a large producer of natural gas. The most prominent Russian gas company is Gazprom, a majority state-owned multinational energy corporation that is the largest company in Russia and the world's largest gas producer, with vast gas reserves and extensive involvement in exploration, production, transportation, and sales of natural gas and oil. Other significant Russian oil and gas companies include Novatek, a major player in LNG production, and Rosneft and Lukoil, which are also large state-owned and private energy firms, respectively.

Russia is substantially increasing its gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline and plans to build the Power of Siberia 2, which will add 50 billion cubic metres of annual capacity through Mongolia.

China is Russia's biggest purchaser of natural gas, with exports expected to reach 38 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year via the existing pipeline, and a separate Far Eastern route deal for an additional 10 bcm by 2026-2027.

--IANS

