Rusted grenades, bullets & explosives recovered in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, March 9 Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday recovered rusted grenades, bullets and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Police said that rusted grenades, bullets and explosives were found in Darhal Chokian area of Rajouri, as per the inputs received.

Police said following the input a party from police station Darhal and CRPF rushed to the spot and recovered the cache of rusted grenades, bullets and explosives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor