S. Ramadoss claims 'legal victory' in PMK leadership row, says Anbumani not party president

Chennai, Dec 7 Claiming a major legal win in the ongoing leadership dispute within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), party founder S. Ramadoss, on Sunday, asserted that the Delhi High Court has ruled in his favour and held that his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, does not have legal status as the party President.

He vowed to "retrieve" the party and continue his political work for the people.

In a strongly worded statement, S. Ramadoss said the court stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has no legal authority to declare Anbumani as the President of the PMK.

"With this, it stands confirmed that Anbumani is not the President of the party," he claimed, adding that the court also noted that the PMK currently does not enjoy official recognition.

According to S. Ramadoss, the court also said that since the party lacks recognition at present, appropriate legal remedies could be pursued again in the future, if required.

He alleged that Anbumani had submitted forged documents to the ECI, saying that his term as the PMK President extended from 2023 to 2026.

"The attempt to snatch away the party through fraudulent means has now been defeated," the PMK founder said.

Recounting his decades-long political journey, S. Ramadoss said he had worked tirelessly for 46 years, visiting nearly 96,000 villages to build the PMK from the grassroots.

He claimed that his efforts had helped Anbumani become a Union Minister and enabled several others to become Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local body representatives.

"No one can separate me from the party, its cadres or the people of this nation," he asserted.

He also announced that he would take all necessary legal and political steps to restore the PMK's official recognition well before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

"My struggle will continue for the rights of the people and the future of the party," S. Ramadoss said.

Meanwhile, PMK Honourary President G.K. Mani has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, accusing Anbumani of submitting forged documents to the ECI in connection with the leadership claim.

In a parallel demand, S. Ramadoss also urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately release nine months of pending salaries owed to daily-wage, non-teaching staff working in government colleges, calling it a matter of social justice and administrative responsibility.

The fresh developments are expected to intensify the already bitter father–son power struggle that has deeply divided the PMK's leadership and cadre base across Tamil Nadu.

