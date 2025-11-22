Sabarimala gold heist: SIT treads cautiously as CPI(M) watches closely

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 The Sabarimala gold heist controversy has intensified, with the Kerala High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) preparing to question more individuals based on the statement of arrested former Devaswom Board president and ex-CPI(M) legislator A. Padmakumar.

Padmakumar has alleged that prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti -- who is accused of conducting rituals using the gold-plated temple door panels -- had approached former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and others seeking sponsorship.

During a 12-hour search at Padmakumar’s Aranmula residence, investigators seized crucial documents that the SIT believes will play a significant role in the probe.

Actor Jayaram, who took part in a ritual in Chennai involving the gold-plated panels, will be questioned as a witness. Jayaram has maintained that he attended the event solely as an Ayyappa devotee, did not pay or receive any money, and clarified that the puja took place at a company facility in Ambattur -- not at his home. Singer Veeramani Raju, who performed at the ceremony, will also have his statement recorded.

Padmakumar’s testimony reportedly suggests that the decision to hand over the dismantled sanctum door panels to Potti was not taken by him alone, hinting at collective responsibility among Devaswom Board officials. Former board members K.P. Sankaradas (CPI) and N. Vijayakumar (CPI-M) have claimed innocence, alleging that the controversial decision was inserted into the board’s minutes without their consent.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has decided not to take disciplinary action against Padmakumar at this stage, wary that he may implicate senior leaders. The party leadership -- reportedly acting on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s advice -- has chosen to wait for the SIT’s final report before moving forward.

With local body elections scheduled for December 9 and 11, the ruling party is concerned about the political fallout, especially as both the Congress and BJP have turned the gold heist into a major campaign issue. Padmakumar remains influential at the grassroots, making the situation more delicate for the CPI(M).

The SIT is also likely to summon more former Devaswom officials, including ex-administrative officer Rajendran. Investigators are examining key evidence indicating that Padmakumar personally wrote in the official minutes to transfer the temple panels -- described misleadingly as “copper sheets” -- to Potti.

Currently in judicial custody, Padmakumar is expected to be taken back into SIT custody for further interrogation, a move that could widen the probe to include higher-level political and administrative figures. The coming days will be crucial for Surendran and the CPI(M) as the investigation tightens its focus amidst an election-charged atmosphere.

