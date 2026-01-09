Sabarimala gold heist: Temple tantri arrested by SIT, ED registers PMLA case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 The investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case took a dramatic turn on Friday with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arresting temple tantri Kantaru Rajeevar, marking a major escalation in the high-profile probe.

According to official sources, the SIT took Rajeevar into custody after he repeatedly failed to appear before investigators despite being served multiple notices over the past several days.

Investigators said the tantri had been evading summons, prompting the SIT to initiate steps to secure his custody as part of its expanding inquiry into the alleged gold heist linked to the Sabarimala temple.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the SIT had proceeded with considerable caution in the matter.

When the team earlier submitted its report before the Kerala High Court, it had deliberately refrained from mentioning or even hinting at the possible role of the tantri, apprehending that any disclosure could jeopardise efforts to take him into custody.

On Friday morning, the SIT quietly took Rajeevar into custody and questioned him at an undisclosed location.

At around 2.45 pm, he was brought to the SIT office in Thiruvananthapuram, following which officials confirmed his arrest.

The SIT is expected to subject Rajeevar to the customary medical examination before producing him before the competent court, as per legal procedure.

Investigators are likely to seek further custody to question him in detail about his alleged role and possible links to other accused in the case.

With the arrest of the tantri, the total number of persons arrested by the SIT in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case has risen to 13.

The case has attracted widespread attention due to the religious significance of the shrine and the alleged organised nature of the crime.

Officials indicated that the investigation is progressing steadily and that further arrests or disclosures cannot be ruled out as the probe moves into a crucial phase.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) by consolidating the two charge sheets earlier submitted by the SIT into a single case. The two charge sheets name a total of 15 accused, and the ED-registered case is expected to reflect the same list.

By invoking provisions of the PMLA, the ED has widened the scope of the investigation to trace the alleged proceeds of crime and examine possible money laundering.

In the initial phase, the ED is expected to scrutinise the financial transactions of key accused, including Unnikrishnan Potti, Govardhan and Pankaj Bhandari.

The timing of the ED's action has attracted attention in political circles, as it comes close to the build-up to the next Assembly elections.

