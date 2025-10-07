Sabarimala gold row: Uproar in Kerala Assembly as Cong seeks resignations

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 For the second day in succession, the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday witnessed another stormy session as the Congress-led Opposition targeted the government over the Sabarimala gold plating controversy.

When the House proceedings began, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan raised the issue, terming the High Court’s finding on Monday that gold meant for the Sabarimala sanctum was allegedly stolen and sold at a higher price as “shocking”.

Like on Monday, Satheesan demanded the resignation of the Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan, dismissal of the Devaswom Board, and an official statement from the government in the House.

Responding to it, State Law Minister P. Rajeev accused the Opposition of taking a stand that even rejected the authority of the High Court. “The government welcomes any kind of investigation. But the Opposition is unwilling to accept even a probe under the High Court’s supervision. This is clearly a politically motivated move,” he said.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs M.B. Rajesh added that the Opposition was acting out of frustration after setbacks in court.

“They are afraid of the judiciary, afraid of discussion, and that’s why they are obstructing proceedings,” he remarked.

When Speaker A.N. Shamseer tried to proceed with the Question Hour, the Opposition intensified its protest, forcing the one-hour-long question hour session to be adjourned.

Even after the House reconvened, the Opposition continued its protest in the well, and the Speaker rushed through the listed business of the day in a flash and adjourned the House for the day.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, former Devaswom Board president N. Vasu broke his silence on the issue, clarifying that he had no direct connection with Unnikrishnan Potti, the person under scrutiny in the case.

Vasu said Potti had never approached him for any favour and that key decisions regarding the temple doors and gold plating were taken before his tenure.

“I was not in the office when the panels were taken away. Let the probe reveal how gold became copper. I have no knowledge of any irregularities,” he said.

Vasu also confirmed receiving an email from Potti. “I see no fault in my actions; the Commissioner was responsible for follow-up,” he said, maintaining that no complaint or shortage was ever brought to his notice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor