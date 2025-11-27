Sabarimala gold scam to dominate polls, CPI-M protecting accused: LoP Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 The Sabarimala gold theft will be a major election issue, and there is a CPI-M conspiracy behind it, alleged Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday.

Six persons have by now been arrested by the Kerala High Court-appointed SIT. Satheesan said the ruling party continues to protect individuals involved in the theft.

"The CPI-M is hesitant to act because the accused could implicate senior party leaders if questioned," said Satheesan.

Satheesan said the upcoming local body elections would mark a decisive resurgence for the United Democratic Front (UDF).

"It will be a strong comeback for the UDF across Kerala. We are contesting as ‘Team UDF’ with statewide preparation, and people are ready for change," he said.

He added that the campaign would focus on reminding people of the government’s failures while presenting the UDF’s commitments through a detailed manifesto and the charge sheet against the government.

He asserted that the gold theft was not an isolated crime but the result of a politically backed plan.

Satheesan alleged that former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran had knowledge of the stolen gold being moved out of the shrine.

He further claimed that Surendran had direct links with accused Unnikrishnan Potty during 2018-19.

"We will present evidence. More names will come out. That is why the CPI(M) is shielding the culprits," he said.

According to Satheesan, the first theft went largely unnoticed by the public and media, giving the culprits confidence to attempt it again.

"But insiders knew the full details. The court has now confirmed what the opposition had been saying," he remarked.

He said those involved in the removal of the temple’s sanctum door, frames, and guardian sculptures must face legal action.

"The procession to jail has already begun. The people of Kerala will deliver their verdict in this election," Satheesan declared.

He concluded that the UDF would ensure accountability at every level if voted to power and restore public trust in temple administration and governance.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor