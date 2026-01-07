Sabarimala gold theft case: Court rejects Padmakumar’s bail plea; Satheesan accuses CPI(M) of shielding accused

Kollam, Jan 7 The Kollam Vigilance Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former Travancore Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar in the Sabarimala gold theft case, while Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan levelled serious allegations against the CPI(M), accusing it of protecting those involved in the alleged crime.

Padmakumar is a former MLA and presently a secretariat member of the CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district committee.

The court passed the order in the case relating to the Dwarapalaka (gatekeeper) sculptures, a crucial component of the larger probe into the disappearance of gold from Sabarimala.

The Vigilance Court also remanded the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, and another accused, Murari Babu, for a further 14 days following the expiry of their earlier remand period.

Unnikrishnan Potti has filed fresh bail applications in both the gold theft case and the Dwarapalaka sculpture case, which are scheduled to be considered on January 14.

Padmakumar had earlier sought bail in the connected Kattillappalli case, but his plea was dismissed by the Vigilance Court and later by the Kerala High Court.

Following his second arrest in the Dwarapalaka sculpture case, he again moved the court seeking bail, which has now been rejected.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) informed the court that Padmakumar had allegedly aided the Sabarimala gold theft and was part of the conspiracy behind it.

Reacting sharply, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that despite the SIT submitting a strongly worded report accusing those involved of stealing Ayyappa’s gold, the CPI(M) was continuing to shield Padmakumar and other accused.

Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) and the government were acting as protectors of those who looted temple property and questioned whether the party was attempting to shield influential individuals referred to by Padmakumar as “god-like”.

He said the approach adopted by the ruling party amounted to providing cover to those accused of stealing Ayyappa’s gold, instead of ensuring accountability.

The developments have added a sharp political dimension to the case, which continues to attract widespread public attention due to the sensitive nature of the allegations and the involvement of prominent figures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor