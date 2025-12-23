Sabarimala gold theft case: LoP Satheesan claims two senior IPS officers blocking probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly V. D. Satheesan on Tuesday alleged that two senior IPS officers in the state are deliberately obstructing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Satheesan claimed that the SIT investigation, which was expected to make decisive progress, has reached a standstill.

According to him, the stagnation is not due to lack of evidence or procedural hurdles, but "active interference" by senior police officials.

"For some time now, the SIT probe has hit a dead end. Two senior IPS officers are doing everything possible to sabotage the investigation," he alleged.

The Opposition leader said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had exercised restraint so far in the larger public interest but warned that patience was wearing thin.

"At this moment, I want to caution these officers to desist from such actions. If they do not mend their ways, we will be forced to publicly name them," Satheesan said, underlining that the issue was no longer an internal administrative matter but one of public accountability.

Satheesan accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of shielding influential figures and failing to ensure an independent and credible investigation into the alleged gold smuggling and theft linked to Sabarimala offerings.

He reiterated the Opposition's long-standing charge that the case has serious ramifications, involving lapses at multiple levels, and demanded that the probe be allowed to proceed without pressure or manipulation.

The case has been politically sensitive, with the Opposition repeatedly alleging systemic failure and deliberate attempts to derail the investigation.

Satheesan said the "government's silence in the face of serious allegations against senior police officers only deepened public suspicion".

"If the government has nothing to hide, it should ensure that the SIT functions freely and transparently," he said.

The Opposition leader made it clear that the UDF would intensify its campaign if the investigation continued to stagnate.

