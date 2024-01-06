Sabarimala pilgrims find shelter in K’taka mosque, granted permission for Puja

Kodagu (Karnataka), Jan 6 A group of six Hindu pilgrims from north Karnataka who reached Sabarimala temple in Kerala during night, and faced the threat of wildlife attacks, were relieved after they were allowed to stay in the premises of a mosque in the Kodagu district.

The management and religious preachers of the Livaul Huda Jumma Masjid and Madrassa in Edathara village, Virajpet taluk, Kodagu district, are praised for accommodating Hindu pilgrims.

The Hindu pilgrims who were from a village near Gokak in Belagavi district undertook the yatra to Sabarimala on bikes. Upon reaching Edathara village, located amid dense forest, they learned about the potential danger of wildlife attacks, especially by elephants.

Having spotted the masjid, they requested the management to allow them to stay. The President of the masjid, Usman, and office-bearer Khateeb Quamaruddin Anvari responded positively and made all necessary arrangements in the masjid. The pilgrims -- Kamalesh Gowri, Bheemappa Sanadi, Shivananda Navedi, Gangadhara Badide, and Siddarod Sanadi -- were also permitted to carry out worship in the premises of the masjid.

The pilgrims performed their morning prayers at the mosque and left for Sabarimala after expressing gratitude to the mosque management.

Usman said, “We are ready to provide facilities to devotees, irrespective of their religion, at our mosque in Edathara. This region is prone to attacks by elephants during the night. Whoever passes through this stretch can stay over in the masjid, and we will provide all facilities. All gods are one.”

