Sabarimala: TDB Restricts Virtual and Spot Bookings at Lord Ayyappa Temple on December 25-26

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced on Saturday that it will restrict both virtual and spot bookings at the Lord Ayyappa temple on December 25 and 26. This decision is part of the crowd management measures for the annual mandala puja festival.

The apex temple body announced that the number of pilgrims will be capped at 50,000 on December 25 and 60,000 on December 26, in light of the annual mandala puja festival. Additionally, spot bookings will be limited to 5,000 on each of these days.

"As many as 50,000 pilgrims will be allowed to offer darshan on December 25, the day when the thanka anki procession reaches the Sabarimala sannidhanam (temple complex)," the TDB said.

On December 26, the day of the auspicious mandala puja, 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed at the hill temple to offer prayers, the TDB stated. The restriction is part of efforts to manage the expected heavy rush during the festival days, according to the TDB management.

