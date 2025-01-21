Sabarimala temple earning in two month-long festival touches Rs 440 crore

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 The Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), the body that manages the famed Sabarimala temple, said on Tuesday, that during the two-month-long festival season which came to a close last week, its revenue increased by Rs 80 crore to reach Rs 440 crore as compared to the previous season.

The TDB also said that the income is bound to go up even further as this income that has been put out as Rs 440 crore includes the earnings in the temple town located on the hilltop only.

The income generated at the foothills at Pamba and Nilackal are being counted only and hence the income is bound to go up further.

The TDB also pointed out that there has been an increase of one lakh arrivals in pilgrims as compared to last year and the State Minister for Devasoms V. N. Vasavan has pointed out that the much-awaited ropeway from the foothills to the temple at the top might become a reality in the next season.

It will benefit the aged and other people who cannot walk up the hill.

Situated on the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 metres above sea level, Sabarimala temple is four kilometres uphill from Pamba in the Pathanamthitta district, which is around 100 km from the state capital.

The temple, which bars the entry of women who have attained puberty, is accessible only on foot from the Pamba River.

As per practice, before setting off to the holy shrine, a pilgrim normally undertakes an intense 41-day penance during which one does not wear footwear and black dhoti, and sticks to vegetarian food.

Every pilgrim carries 'lrumudi', a prayer kit which contains coconuts which are broken just before climbing the 18 steps, on his head, during the pilgrimage and without it, no one is allowed to step onto the holy 18 steps at the 'Sannidhanam.

