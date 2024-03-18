Sabarmati-Agra Derail: BJP leader Bhagirath Choudhary Inspects Accident Spot (Watch Video)

Amidst the aftermath of the derailment incident involving four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train, Bhagirath Choudhary, the Member of Parliament representing Ajmer from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took proactive steps by visiting the site. With a commitment to ensuring passenger safety and understanding the extent of the situation, Choudhary's presence underscores the gravity of the incident and the need for swift action. Arriving at the scene, Choudhary likely engaged with railway officials, rescue teams, and affected passengers to grasp the sequence of events leading to the derailment.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: BJP Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary visits the site where 4 coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Evtz6tYQ7L — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Also Read: Rajasthan Train Derailment Video: Four Coaches of Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Train Derail in Ajmer

At least four coaches of a superfast train derailed near Madar railway station in Rajasthan's Ajmer on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. Rescue operations are underway in connection with the incident. Speaking about the incident North Western Railways CPRO Shashi Kiran said, “Vehicle number 12548, going from Sabarmati to Agra, derailed near the home signal in Ajmer's Madar today. Four general coaches and the engine of the train had derailed. "However, the CPRO said that there was no loss of life. "Railway officials reached the accident site. There has been no loss of life in this incident. However, those who suffered minor injuries were soon taken to the nearby hospitals,” he added. The railway authorities have set up a support desk at Ajmer station and provided a helpline number, 0145-2429642, for assistance. Due to the accident, rail traffic has also been affected on the line. Six trains were cancelled and two were diverted after the four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed in Ajmer.