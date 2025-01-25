Sabarmati River front type revamp for Yamuna: Shah promises in Delhi Sankalp Patra-3

New Delhi, Jan 25 A Sabarmati River-front type redevelopment of the Yamuna and conversion of leasehold to freehold for properties given to partition refugees settled in the city were the highlights of BJP’s Manifesto Part-3 released by Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday for Delhi Assembly election to be held on February 5.

“Trust the promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we will end all miseries of Delhi through BJP’s politics of performance,” said Union Home Minister Shah while hitting out at the AAP for stooping low in its campaign and spreading lies.

HM Shah said a promise is cast in stone once Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it. He said PM Modi has promised that no welfare scheme will be stopped after the BJP’s victory and urged voters to ignore lies being spread by the AAP.

Appealing to AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal to give up politics of lies and falsehood, HM Shah promised Delhi voters that the BJP has a track record of delivering its promises in all states and reiterated the promise of giving Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women, Rs 500 LPG cylinder, Rs 21,000 for pregnant women and a provision for five-month maternity leave.

“A corruption-free and transparent government will be provided by the BJP in Delhi,” said HM Shah, offering 50,000 jobs to Delhi youths and promising to create 20 lakh self-employment opportunities.

“The very first Cabinet meeting will clear the proposal for Rs 10 lakh free insurance for all poor. PM Modi has offered an additional Rs 5 lakh insurance for the elderly,” said Shah.

Accepting the long-standing demand of Pakistan refugee families, HM Shah said, "In the very first Cabinet meeting, we will give ownership rights to Pakistan refugees who currently hold leases for the properties and are not owners of their properties."

The BJP manifesto also promised welfare boards for domestic help, gig workers, textile workers, and life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, and an additional Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance to all of them. Similar insurance benefits were also offered to auto-rickshaw drivers.

“The biggest issue in the election is to get rid of those who lie. Despite refusing, they entered politics, took bungalows, and took security – that too of another state,” he said.

HM Shah also highlighted the provisions made in building by-laws by the Modi government for owners of houses in unauthorised colonies to help them reconstruct, sell and purchase their properties.

He also pointed to the PM’s promise to provide pucca homes to all jhuggi dwellers. HM Shah also promised a panel to ensure the de-sealing of 13,000 shops in the city.

Training his gun on Kejriwal over corruption, HM Shah said he promised to end corruption and lead a simple life without occupying a government bungalow but ended up building the Rs 52 crore Sheesh Mahal.

“The level of corruption in Delhi has never been so high. Through the liquor scam, Kejriwal found new ways to enhance his income,” he said.

The AAP promised that they would close liquor vends in residential areas but on the contrary, they opened liquor shops near schools, temples, and gurudwaras, he said.

“Instead of resigning on moral grounds, Kejriwal preferred to go to jail as a Chief Minister. And, on coming out, he was highlighting his achievement of stepping out of jail on bail,” he said.

The Home Minister said Kejriwal failed to double the number of hospital beds in the city and ended up indulging in corruption in the name of Mohalla Clinic.

He also questioned Kejriwal over his failure to generate 8 lakh jobs in the city, rid the city of tanker mafia, and end mountains of garbage. HM Shah also promised to clean Yamuna and said that even Kejriwal can come an take a dip in the river.

“They have made it a habit to raise the statehood issue whenever they are cornered for failure,” said Shah, promising that the BJP will deliver all its promises without excuses.

Shah said the BJP’s Sankalp Patra was drafted after accommodating 8,000 suggestions and 12,000 meetings. “We have kept Delhi’s budget and requirements in mind while making these promises,” he said.

