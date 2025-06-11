Sachin and I were never apart, there’s always been affection: Gehlot on Rajesh Pilot’s death anniv

Jaipur, June 11 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while attending the 25th death anniversary prayer meet of veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, recalled his long association with the late Union Minister.

“We were together for 18 years. His sudden departure still hurts,” he said.

When asked about his equation with Sachin Pilot, Gehlot responded, “Sachin and I were never apart. There has always been love and affection between us.”

An emotional moment unfolded during the event when an exhibition on the life and legacy of Rajesh Pilot was organised near the memorial. As leaders, including Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, moved towards the exhibition, a large crowd formed, separating the two.

Noticing that Gehlot had been left behind, Sachin Pilot paused, returned through the crowd, and escorted the former CM to the exhibition, reflecting mutual respect and cordiality between the two.

An all-religion prayer meeting was held on Wednesday at the Smriti Smarak in Zerota-Bhandana village, Dausa.

Several senior Congress leaders from Rajasthan and Delhi gathered to pay tribute to the late leader.

Rajesh Pilot, known for his towering presence in eastern Rajasthan politics, died in a road accident near Bhandaana village on June 11, 2000, while travelling from Dausa to Jaipur.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Bharatpur in 1980 and served in several key Union ministries.

Today’s prayer meet witnessed the presence of numerous senior Congress leaders, including Rajasthan incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, among others.

An exhibition was organised here which showcased rare photographs, milestones from Rajesh Pilot’s political journey, and tributes highlighting his contribution to Indian politics and the Congress party.

Meanwhile, the Gehlot-Pilot proximity at the ceremony continued triggering speculations in political circles on whether the Congress was working on a new strategy to go stronger in coming days.

