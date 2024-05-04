Sachin Pilot campaigns for Digvijaya Singh, accuses BJP of suppressing Opposition

Bhopal, May 4 Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday accused the BJP of trying to polarise voters to divert their attention from the real issues as the Central government led by it "failed to fulfill promises made in the last two general elections".

Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh for Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan also accused the BJP government at Centre of suppressing opposition leaders by implicating them on fake charges.

Pilot appealed to Rajgarh voters to support Digvijaya Singh in the Lok Sabha election, saying that the latter has served the people for the last several decades. "Digvijaya Singh is among those leaders, who fight for the people. He has served Rajgarh's people in different roles and now it's your (people) turn to elect him your MP," he said.

Congress veteran and two-time Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh is contesting his last election (as he has announced) from his home turf Rajgarh after three decades. In 2019, he contested from Bhopal against BJP’s Pragya Thakur and lost.

The Rajgarh parliamentary constituency covers two Assembly segments -- Raghogarh and Chachoura -- of Guna District and one of Shajapur (Susner) and five Assembly segments of Rajgarh district.

As Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency shares a border with neighbouring Rajasthan, there are a large chunk of Rajasthan-origin voters.

