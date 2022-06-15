Sachin Pilot detained on his way to Congress headquarters

Congress leader Sachin Pilot was on Wednesday detained by the Delhi Police as he was on his way to the party headquarters on Akbar Road. This came as hundreds of Congress workers were rounded up by the police for protesting over ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi on the National Herald case-- continuing for the third day. Several Congress workers were also detained from outside the party headquarters and the ED office where they held demonstrations and chanted slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi. Videos showed some of the Youth Congress and Mahila Congress workers being dragged and taken away in buses.