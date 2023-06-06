Sachin Pilot likely to announce new party on June 11

Congress leader Sachin Pilot is likely to launch his new party in Rajasthan on June 11, sources said. According to reports, names of two parties have been registered with the concerned authorities in the state triggering speculations of Pilot's plan to launch his own political platform amid serious and long-running differences with CM Ashok Gehlot.Two party names — Progressive Congress and Raj Jana Sangharsh Party - have been registered, sources said.

However, the Congress has been maintaining that party is supreme and will fight the Rajasthan Assembly polls unitedly to emerge victorious. The assertion came a day after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot refused to budge from his demands from the Ashok Gehlot government to act against corruption.It is being said that Pilot can announce a new party on June 11 in Dausa, the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot. Speculations are ripe that Pilot has been meeting his people for the same. However, Pilot has not made any announcements so far. As per political pundits, as Pilot has no options with him to explore, he is preparing a strategy to take forward their movement and then finally announce a new party on June 11.