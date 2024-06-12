Sachin Pilot to address students at Oxford University on Friday
By IANS | Published: June 12, 2024 10:42 PM2024-06-12T22:42:27+5:302024-06-12T22:45:05+5:30
Jaipur, June 12 Oxford University in the UK has invited senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot to address its students on June 14.
The university has invited Pilot to share his views and have a detailed interaction with the students and the faculty on a wide range of issues.
