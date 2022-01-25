Sacked policeman gave Rs 1.25 crore cash in dowry at daughter's wedding

The marriage of the daughter of a police officer who was fired from a service at Uchain in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district is currently being discussed. The marriage ceremony was held in defiance of all the rules of Corona. The wedding was attended by many dignitaries including local MLAs and local leaders. Meanwhile, it is reported that the police officer gave a dowry of Rs 1.25 crore. Also, photos and videos of the royal wedding are going viral on social media. Arjun Singh, a police officer, was sacked for bribery and negligence. The same police officer arranged the marriage of the girl in a very pompous manner. Hundreds of people attended the wedding. Also, in this wedding ceremony, Arjun Singh gave a dowry of Rs 1.25 crore. District Collector Alok Ranjan has now sought a report from the authorities in this regard.

In this case, the Superintendent of Police of Bharatpur said that a legal inquiry is underway into the entire case against the police officer. He has been accused of giving crores of rupees to his daughter in marriage. The matter is being investigated. The district collector also said that action would be taken in case of violation of Corona guidelines.