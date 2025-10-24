Sacred land of Haryana witnesses spiritual moment, says CM Saini on receiving holy Joda Sahib

Faridabad, Oct 24 The sacred land of Haryana witnessed a historic and spiritual moment on Friday as the “Charan Suhave Guru Charan Yatra”, carrying the holy Joda Sahib of Dasam Patshah Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur, was accorded a grand welcome.

This unique confluence of faith, devotion, and unity was visible in every corner of the city.

Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini attended the welcome ceremony by receiving the “Charan Suhave Guru Charan Yatra” at Sri Guru Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in NIT-5, Faridabad.

CM Saini also welcomed Union Minister Hardeep Puri, who was accompanying the yatra, on his arrival in Haryana.

He honoured the Sant Sangat and the Panj Pyaras (the five beloved ones) who greeted the yatra by presenting them with turbans at Sri Guru Darbar Sahib Gurdwara. Before the yatra’s departure, the Chief Minister bowed his head at the Gurdwara and listened to the ‘ardaas’.

He then had darshan of the holy Joda Sahib. Earlier, Ravinder Singh Rana, member of the Haryana Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Inder Jeet Singh, head of Sri Guru Darbar Sahib Gurdwara, and representatives of the Sikh community welcomed and honoured the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said Faridabad is the first stop of this great pilgrimage, which began in Delhi and would conclude at Takht Sri Harmandir Patna Sahib in Bihar. This city, known as the gateway to Delhi, has now been sanctified by the dust of the Guru’s feet.

“Any place touched by the Guru’s holy feet becomes a pilgrimage site, and today, Faridabad has become a sacred destination for lakhs of devotees.”

He expressed gratitude to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the organisers of this pilgrimage for their efforts in organising this spiritual journey.

CM Saini said that with the arrival of this sacred Joda Sahib, the divine brilliance, sacrifice, and devotion of Dasmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh have come alive.

“Guru Gobind Singh-ji gave his life in the struggle against Mughal oppression. To fight injustice, he transformed ordinary individuals into the Khalsa -- a force dedicated to upholding righteousness and protecting the weak. This holy Joda Sahib reminds us of his great pledge, ‘Sawa lakh se ek ladaun, tabe Gobind Singh naam kahaun’,” he said.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor