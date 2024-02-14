'Sacrificed for Mahagathbandhan': Will demand more seats for LS polls: CPI-ML

Patna, Feb 14 CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Wednesday said that his party has sacrificed for Rajya Sabha nominations for Mahagathbandhan but will demand for more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“CPI-MLA has 12 MLAs and CPI and CPM have two MLAs each. We also wanted a seat in Rajya Sabha but we sacrificed it. We will demand for more seats in the Lok Sabha election,” Bhattacharya said.

He said that he held talks with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Tejashwi Yadav and that is why he “sacrificed” for the Mahagathbandhan.

“We will not sacrifice again and again in future. We have given support to Congress in Rajya Sabha, they should consider it when we talk about the Lok Sabha seat sharing arrangement,” he said.

He said that CPI-ML had demanded five Lok Sabha seats in the past but after Nitish Kumar left and situation changed they now want more seats.

“We have informed about it to the Mahagathbandhan leaders,” he said.

The nomination for Bihar six seats of Rajya Sabha is currently underway and four of the candidates including three from NDA Sanjay Jha (JD-U), Bhim Singh (BJP), Dharmashila Gupta ((BJP) and one from Mahagathbandhan Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Congress) have already filed their nomination papers.

Two candidates from RJD Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav will file the nomination on Thursday.

