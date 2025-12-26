Sacrifices of 10th Sikh Guru inspire everyone: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Dec 26 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the story of the sacrifices made by the family of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, inspires every individual each time it is read, heard or understood, as he made the greatest sacrifice in the interest of the nation.

The Chief Minister was addressing the state-level Veer Bal Diwas programme organised in Sirsa. Six lakh students from 3,450 schools participated in essay competitions conducted in Hindi, Punjabi, English and Sanskrit.

The first position was secured by Priyanka from Jind (Hindi), Charanjit Kaur from Kaithal (Punjabi), Ridhvi from Ambala (Sanskrit) and Jasleen Kaur from Ambala (English).

CM Saini stated that the government is actively working to disseminate the teachings and principles of the Sikh Gurus to the masses.

On the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, numerous programmes were organised across the state, creating a continuous wave of awareness and reverence towards sacrifice.

“His martyrdom teaches us that no matter how cruel injustice may be, it cannot divert one from the path of truth. His sacrifice represents the conscience of India and will continue to inspire future generations to walk the path of righteousness, courage and self-respect,” said the Chief Minister.

He said the Veer Bal Diwas celebration is dedicated to the immortal martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh. Being present among the people on the historic land of Sirsa filled his heart with reverence and pride.

“Today the nation bows before that great legacy which safeguarded India’s identity and showed humanity the path of making the supreme sacrifice for faith and truth.”

CM Saini said history offers no parallel where innocent children accepted being bricked alive for the protection of faith, yet refused to bow.

“Between December 20 and 27, 1705, all members of the Guru’s family sacrificed their lives within a single week for the protection of religion and the common people. This week will remain forever etched in the pages of history,” he said.

He said the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas would continue to inspire generations with the spirit of patriotism.

“Keeping this in view, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to observe their martyrdom day every year as Veer Bal Diwas,” added the Chief Minister.

