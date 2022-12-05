Sacrilege incident at Gurdwara Sahib of Mansoorpur village in Punjab, accused arrested: Police

Jalandhar Rural police on Monday said an accused in a sacrilege incident at Gurdwara Sahib of Mansoorpur village in Punjab is arrested.

"Today (5/12/2022), the accused related to the sacrilege incident at the Gurdwara Sahib of village Mansoorpur, PS Goraya District Jalandhar (Rural) has been arrested. The case has been registered and Investigation is ongoing, the situation is under control," Jalandhar Rural police said in a tweet.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted about the incident, calling the situation "worrisome" and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state for "deliberately giving signals to anti-social elements to indulge in communal acts and destroy peace".

He also posted a video that purportedly showed visuals of inside the gurdwara where the incident took place.

"Deeply pained to see sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in Vill Mansurpur near Goraya. A man spat tobacco after chewing it on the seat. @AAPPunjab is deliberately giving signals to anti-social elements to indulge in communal acts & destroy peace. Worrisome situation in Punjab!", tweeted Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor