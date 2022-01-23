SAD demands CBI probe into illegal mining in CM Channi's home constituency

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded a CBI probe into alleged illegal mining in chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's home constituency of Chamkaur Sahib including that on forest land.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said only an impartial probe could reveal the extent to which the chief minister and his family had looted the State exchequer through his personal illegal sand mining mafia. "The total loot by Channi in his 111-day tenure will be more than Rs 1,111 crore".

"In a sensational disclosure, Mr Bikram Majithia also released audio recordings of the chief minister's closest aide and Salapur village Sarpanch Iqbal Singh and his son Binder in which they detailed the entire illegal sand mining operation being run with the chief minister's blessings," alleged SAD in a press release.

Asserting that the recordings proved that Channi, Congress and Corruption were synonymous with each other, Mr Majithia said "it is also certain that the proceeds of this illegal activity were going to the AICC and this was why the Congress high command, as well as leaders like Harish Chaudhary were trying to save Channi by asserting that he was being victimised."

He said the very fact that the Congress party came out in defense of Bhupinder Honey, the CM's nephew who was running the illegal mining racket, proved that Honey and Channi were using money to purchase patronage from the AICC. "This angle should also be probed thoroughly", he added.

Mr Majithia while showing Honey's proximity to Channi through various photographs on official pages, said Honey had even been provided black cat commandos and a gypsy escort vehicle. He also showed pictures to prove Honey was using a vehicle with an MLA sticker pasted on it.

Asserting that with the chief minister also holding charge of the mining and environment departments this was a case of conflict of interest and Mr Channi did not have any moral right to continue in office.

( With inputs from ANI )

