Sad PMK didn't win in the elections, says founder leader Ramadoss

Chennai, June 5 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder leader S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that the party accepted its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu but termed it "sad".

The PMK is a constituent of the NDA.

Ramadoss said that the PMK had presented several plans and programmes before the voters but failed to evoke a response from the public and accepted its defeat.

"In a democracy, people are the ultimate masters. We bow down and accept their verdict in the Lok Sabha elections. Our party will continue to work to win their support and trust. The primary duty of the PMK is to fight for the rights of the people, regardless of an election victory or defeat. The same situation will continue," he said in a statement.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those who supported him in the process of winning the Lok Sabha elections and leading the National Democratic Alliance to victory for a third time.

The PMK had contested 10 seats in Tamil Nadu.

His daughter-in-law Sowmiya Anbumani had contested from the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency but lost by 21,300 votes to A. Mani of the DMK. She was the only candidate who fought till the last round in this election against the DMK-led alliance, which swept the polls in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor