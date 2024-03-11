Safe & secure atmosphere will be provided to voters during LS polls: J&K DGP

Srinagar, March 11 J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain said on Monday that the police were fully prepared to provide safe and secure atmosphere to voters during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in the union territory.

The police chief was talking to reporters after he inaugurated a police post in the Rohmoo area of Pulwama district.

He said that the J&K Police were fully prepared for the Lok Sabha polls and it would provide a safe and secure atmosphere to the voters during these polls.

Answering a question about narco-terrorism, the DGP said that as the investigations into various cases of narco-trade moved ahead, it was revealed that both terrorism and narco-trade were not just linked to each other, but were actually interconnected.

“Terrorist outfits like Al-Badr, Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are behind the narco-trade.

“The value of one consignment of narcotics jumps from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1 crore when such a consignment reaches Delhi from Kashmir,” he said.

The DGP agreed that it was a difficult task to totally curb and crack narco-terrorism, but added that the police have a robust mechanism in place to do so.

