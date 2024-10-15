Safeguarding existence in politics: Cong on Yogi govt's 'spitting on food' ordinance

New Delhi, Oct 15 Former Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh, T.S. Singh Deo, commenting on the UP government's ordinance to tackle alleged incidents of spitting in food, remarked that this is just a "political attempt" to "safeguard their existence in politics", they have nothing left but the Hindu-Muslim issue.

Questioning the mindset of those in positions of responsibility, the Congress leader said, "What kind of people are these, sitting in responsible positions, who claim that a Muslim is feeding people after spitting on the food? If that's the case, won't Muslims avoid eating there?"

"This is an attempt to create a Hindu-Muslim divide. If someone is found spitting, won't Muslims avoid such a place? Those in so-called high positions aren't thinking rationally," he added.

The Congres leader asked why no action had been taken if someone had been found doing such things in some videos which surfaced on social media. "What's stopping you? Why bring in an ordinance if you can't act under existing laws? This is just the BJP's last resort because they see their position weakening," he added.

The former Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh further reflected on BJP's past strategies, saying, "When they were reduced to two seats in the Lok Sabha, their revival came through Advani's Rath Yatra and the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The effort to polarise on the Hindu-Muslim issue took them to more than 250 seats and finally to 300 plus after securing a majority. But now, when they see this strategy not working—like after building the grand Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor in Varanasi, where the Prime Minister won by only 1.52 lakh votes, or losing the election in Ayodhya despite the Ram Temple construction—they understand they have no other option."

He also mentioned that people are now looking towards social justice and real issues. "If they are to survive politically in this country, their only way is to keep the Hindu-Muslim divide alive to secure a vote bank."

On a recent murder incident in Surajpur, the Congress leader said that it was a highly unusual and tragic incident. The facts indicate negligence concerning the individual who was supposed to be under district exile. "This person was allowed to roam freely in Surajpur, despite the district exile order. If he had been taken into custody and it was ensured that he didn't remain in the district, these incidents would not have occurred," he added.

"Strict action should be taken in this case, this is a serious matter, and capital punishment should be given to such individuals. Only then will there be a sense of justice," said the Congress leader.

Regarding the Election Commission, he criticised its decision to separate the elections of four states, saying, "I would like to criticise the Election Commission for abandoning its accountability by deciding to hold elections in two states separately from the others, giving ample advantage to the BJP. Elections will happen regardless, but I openly condemn the Election Commission's actions."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor