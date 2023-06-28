Safina Baigh: From DDC chairperson to Kashmir's Trailblazing Haj committee chairperson, empowering communities

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 : Safina Baigh possesses a deep understanding of the challenges and aspirations of the people she grew up with. From an early age, she has nurtured a profound desire to bring about positive change in their lives.

Recognizing her passion and leadership potential, she was elected as a member of the District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla and eventually rose to the position of Chairperson, becoming a strong voice for the people.

"I have witnessed the struggles and aspirations of the people in my community. That motivated me to step into the realm of public service and work towards their betterment," says Safina Baigh, reflecting on her political journey.

Safina Baigh's foray into politics began with her active participation in community welfare initiatives.

She engaged with local regional political parties, advocating for improved infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and educational opportunities. Recognizing her passion and leadership potential, she was elected as a member and now chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, where she quickly became a voice for the people. In this capacity, Safina Baigh implemented a range of transformative policies aimed at improving education, healthcare, infrastructure, and employment opportunities within the district.

"As a member and chairperson of the DDC Baramulla, I strived to bring about meaningful change by addressing the pressing issues faced by our community. It was a platform that allowed me to connect directly with the people, listen to their concerns, and work towards finding practical solutions," Safina Baigh explains.

Her unwavering commitment and dedication to public service propelled her further, and she soon rose to the position of Chairperson of the DDC Baramulla. In this role, Safina Baigh implemented a series of transformative policies aimed at improving education, healthcare, infrastructure, and employment opportunities in the district.

"I firmly believe that every citizen deserves equal opportunities and access to essential services. By prioritizing inclusive growth, we can uplift our communities and pave the way for a brighter future," Safina Baigh affirms.

Breaking gender barriers, Safina Baigh carved a path as a dynamic leader, inspiring women across the region to step forward and actively participate in the decision-making process. She worked tirelessly to establish women-centric programs and initiatives, fostering gender equality and empowering women in all spheres of life.

"I have always believed that women have immense potential and can contribute significantly to the development of our society. By creating an enabling environment, we can empower women to achieve their aspirations and play a pivotal role in shaping our collective future," Safina Baigh states.

In a historic moment, Safina Baigh accepted the prestigious position of Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee, becoming the first lady to hold this role. With her deep understanding of the religious sentiments and requirements of the Haj pilgrimage, she has been instrumental in enhancing the entire pilgrimage experience for devotees.

"My focus as the Chairperson of the Haj Committee is to ensure that our pilgrims have a seamless and fulfilling experience. We have introduced advanced technological solutions, streamlined administrative procedures, and improved facilities to make their journey as comfortable as possible," Safina Baigh said.

Safina's visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to public service have earned her immense respect and admiration from the people she serves. Her ability to connect with the grassroots, coupled with her compassionate nature, has made her a beloved figure among the community.

"My utmost priority is to listen to the concerns and aspirations of the people. By engaging with them, understanding their needs, and working together, we can bring about the transformative change our community deserves," she emphasizes.

Safina's political journey is a testament to her unwavering commitment, resilience, and passion for making a positive impact. With her dynamic leadership, grassroots connection, and groundbreaking achievements, she continues to inspire others and pave the way for a better future for all.

Her remarkable political journey has not only garnered admiration and respect from her constituents but has also earned recognition from fellow politicians and leaders across the region. Her ability to bridge divides and work collaboratively for the greater good has made her a prominent figure in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking about Safina Baigh's leadership, some locals in Baramulla said, "Safina Ji is a dynamic and dedicated leader who has shown immense commitment to the welfare of the people. Her inclusive approach and grassroots connection have made a significant impact in bringing positive change to the region. She is an inspiration to many, especially women who aspire to take on leadership roles." Said locals of the Baramulla.

Safina Baigh's political journey has not been without challenges. She faced resistance and scepticism initially due to traditional gender roles deeply ingrained in society.

However, through her sheer determination and unwavering resolve, she has shattered glass ceilings and emerged as a beacon of hope and empowerment.

Reflecting on her journey, Safina Baigh shares, "I have encountered obstacles and sceptics along the way, but I have always remained focused on my mission to serve the people. It is important to challenge the status quo and push boundaries to bring about meaningful change. I hope my journey inspires more women to step forward and take on leadership positions."

Safina's achievements extend beyond her political roles. She has actively participated in social and humanitarian initiatives, working tirelessly to address issues such as poverty, healthcare, and environmental conservation.

Her dedication to uplifting the marginalized and vulnerable sections of society has earned her accolades and appreciation from various non-governmental organizations and community leaders.

"Safina Ji's dedication to social causes is exemplary. She has consistently worked towards improving the lives of those in need and championing the cause of social justice. Her compassionate approach and hands-on involvement have made a significant impact on the ground," expresses Ms Sabaa, a social activist.

As Safina continues her journey of public service and leadership, she remains committed to empowering communities, breaking gender barriers, and striving for inclusive development. Her vision for a progressive and harmonious society has inspired many, and her impact is set to create a lasting legacy of positive change in the region.

Safina Baigh shares, "I am grateful for the trust and support of the people I serve. My commitment to their welfare remains unwavering, and I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure their voices are heard, their needs are addressed, and their aspirations are fulfilled. Together, we can build a better future for all."

Safina Baigh's political journey serves as a testament to the transformative power of leadership and the impact one dedicated individual can have on a community. Her passion, resilience, and dedication to public service make her an exceptional leader, and her story will continue to inspire generations to come.

