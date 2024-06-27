Saga of 'Emergency' struggle will be included in curriculum: MP CM

Bhopal, June 27 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that the saga of the 'Emergency' struggle will be included in the curriculum in the state.

The curriculum will highlight the circumstances, oppression, and spirit of the 'Loktantra Senanis' (democracy fighters) to educate the present generation about the hardships faced during the Emergency, Chief Minister Yadav said while addressing the regional conference of Loktantra Senanis at his residence.

Loktantra Senanis are individuals who fought against the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and were detained under the 'Maintenance of Internal Security Act' (MISA).

He emphasized that the Chief Minister's residence is part of the democratic system, and "Loktantra Senanis are the most respected individuals within this system".

Chief Minister Yadav said there will be several new facilities for Loktantra Senanis, including a 50 per cent discount on fares. "Tamra Patras will be provided to those who have not yet received them," he added.

"Additionally, Loktantra Senanis will receive discounts at toll points upon presenting their passes. Medical expenses incurred through their Ayushman card will be paid without delay, with the Collector ensuring payment within three months. For serious health issues, an air ambulance will be available to transport them to major hospitals or metropolitan cities for treatment," he announced.

Funerals of Loktantra Senanis will be conducted with national honours, and the funeral assistance amount will be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. Employment opportunities for the family members of Loktantra Senanis will be facilitated through training for establishing industries or other business activities, the Chief Minister added.

The state government at present gives Rs 30,000 per year as an honorarium to each 'MISA bandi' from Madhya Pradesh while it pays Rs 15,000 per year to the families of those who died.

