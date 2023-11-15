Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy passes away at 75 after prolonged illness

Mumbai, Nov 14 'Saharasri' Subarata Roy, the founder of Sahara India Pariwar, breathed his last on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest after a prolonged illness. He was 75.

Mourning the demise of Roy, the Sahara India Group said in a statement, "With profound sadness, the Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar.

"Saharasri ji was an inspirational leader and a visionary, who passed away on November 14 at 10.30 p.m. due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) in Mumbai on November 12 following a decline in health."

"His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji was a guiding force, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege of working alongside him," the group said.

"Details regarding the last rites will be communicated in due course," it added.

It also said that the Sahara India Pariwar is committed to uphold Roy's legacy and will continue to honour his vision in driving the organisation.

