Sahara matter will continue even after Subrata's death, says SEBI chief Madhabi Puri

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday said the Sahara matter will continue for the capital markets regulator even after the death of the group's founder Subrata Roy.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Ficci event, Buch said for Sebi, the matter was about an entity's conduct and it will continue regardless of whether an individual is alive or not.

Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara Group, died in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. He was 75. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on Sunday following a decline in health.Sahara India Pariwar said in a statement, It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon’ble Saharasri Subrata Roy Sahara. Saharasri ji an inspirational leader and visionary, passed away on 14th November 2023 due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.