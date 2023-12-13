Sai sworn in as Chhattisgarh CM with two deputies, Sharma and Sao

Raipur, Dec 13 Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

Sai (59) became the first tribal CM of Chhattisgarh ever since it came into existence as a separate state in 2001.

The swearing in ceremony was held in Raipur in the presence Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's National President JP Nadda and the Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled states.

Sai has earlier served as a Union Minister in the Modi Cabinet. His selection for the top post came as a surprise to many as several senior BJP leaders, including the three-time ex-CM Dr. Raman Singh were top contenders for the post.

Dr. Raman Singh, who is the senior-most BJP leader in Chhattisgarh, has been made the Assembly’s Speaker.

Though Sai has years of experience in electoral politics and has also worked at the grassroots level, he was not seen as a frontrunner as he lacked a public profile.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao also took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

