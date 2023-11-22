Saiby Jose Kidangoor reinstated as Kerala High Court Association president

Kochi, Nov 22 Advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor has been reinstated as the president of the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association (KHCAA), nine months after he resigned from the post.

A decision in this regard was taken by the executive committee of the KHCAA after the High Court was informed that the State would be dropping the charges against him in an alleged bribery scam.

Kidangoor was elected to the post in December, 2022, but things went awry for him when in January, bribery scam surfaced and an first information report (FIR) was registered against him by the Kerala Police alleging that he had fleeced large sums of money from clients under the pretext of using it to bribe some judges of the Kerala High Court.

He fought the legal battle which he won and was reinstated.

