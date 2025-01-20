Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police find pictures of two suspects on Shehzad's mobile phone

New Delhi, Jan 20 The Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, arrested on charges of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan after breaking into his house, was keeping a very close watch on the police investigation through news and had kept screenshots of the suspects, being shown by the media, in his mobile phone.

The Mumbai Police said the photographs of the suspects were seized from the mobile phone of Shehzad. The suspects were those men who were interrogated by the police while on the lookout for the main culprit.

The media was continuously giving updates on the case and showing the photographs of suspects being picked up by the police.

Shehzad had saved the photographs of the two suspects on his mobile phone. Screenshots of the suspects being shown on news channels were found in the phone's memory.

The Mumbai Police had picked up two suspects earlier and had questioned them. Both these had a resemblance to the main accused.

The accused was keeping a very close watch on the activities of the police and was getting information about the activities of the police through the news, said officials.

Meanwhile, sources in the Mumbai Police said they will likely recreate the crime scene at the Bandra home of Saif Ali Khan, where the crime incident took place.

The accused, Shehzad, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, was arrested on Sunday morning from Thane city.

A court remanded the accused in police custody for five days. According to the official, police will likely take Shehzad to Khan's home in the 'Satguru Sharan' building during these five days to recreate the crime scene as part of the investigation.

The accused has reportedly confessed to the crime, saying "haan, maine hi kiya hai (yes, I did it)".

According to police sources, Shehzad was arrested near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali in Thane, about 35 km from Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area on Sunday. The breakthrough came after over 70 hours of an intense manhunt that was launched following the attack during a failed burglary bid in the early hours of Thursday.

The police traced Shehzad to a labour camp in a forested area in Thane. As soon as Shehzad got a whiff that policemen were looking for him in Thane, the accused hid himself in the bushes, a source said. "He was arrested after a search operation that lasted for seven hours in the city," the source added.

On Sunday, DCP Dixit Gedam told the media that Shehzad is a Bangladeshi national. "He does not have any Indian documents. Some things found in his possession show that he is a Bangladeshi national," Gedam said. Police also said the accused had been living in Mumbai for the past four months and had changed his name to Bijoy Das.

