SAIL advancing green steel journey via hydrogen-based trials: Chairman

New Delhi, Sep 16 The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) stands tall both as a witness as well as a partner in India’s development journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, Amarendu Prakash, Chairman and Managing Director, SAIL, said on Tuesday, adding that the Maharatna company is advancing its green steel journey through hydrogen-based steelmaking trials.

Speaking at SAIL’s 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), Prakash highlighted the company’s resilient performance amid global headwinds and its strategic roadmap for future growth.

“Steel is often called the backbone of modern civilization – strong, resilient, and enduring. Just like steel, our company too has been tested by fire, shaped by challenges, and strengthened by experience,” he emphasised.

He reiterated SAIL’s pivotal role in nation-building while delivering steel for diverse sectors including – infrastructure, railways, defence and energy, among others.

“SAIL steel is at the heart of India’s growth story,” he affirmed.

Guided by the National Steel Policy 2017, the company has initiated the next phase of its journey where the upcoming projects will integrate green technologies, efficient logistics and customer-centric solutions from the very start.

This journey will be anchored on technology, digitalization, sustainability and above all, the people.

Highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainability, Prakash shared that SAIL is advancing its green steel journey through hydrogen-based steelmaking trials, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), biochar injection and renewable energy initiatives.

“Climate change is a defining challenge for our industry. The world is at the cusp of a green transition and SAIL is determined to be at the forefront of this change,” he noted.

“SAIL is ready for tomorrow. I am confident that SAIL has the resilience, capability and vision to emerge stronger and achieve greater heights,” he added.

The government-owned Maharatna company has kept up its partnership with the nation's defence sector by supplying approximately 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the country’s advanced frontline warships INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, which were recently inducted into the Indian Navy fleet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor