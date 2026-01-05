SAIL clocks highest-ever December sales at 2.1 million tonnes

New Delhi, Jan 5 Maharatna public sector company Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has clocked a 37 per cent jump in sales volume for December at 2.1 million tonnes (MT), compared with the corresponding figure of 1.5 MT achieved in December 2024.

"This is the best ever showing for the month of December, and saw the company scale new peaks across product categories and different sales channels with significant inventory reduction. The performance was buoyed by maintaining a strong focus on customer deliveries. SAIL has also been undertaking branding initiatives with renewed vigour recently," the company said in a statement issued on Monday.

The performance during the month helped SAIL sustain its growth momentum during FY’26, with sales volume reaching 14.7 MT through April-December’25, which is a growth of about 17 per cent compared with 12.6 MT during the same period of the previous year.

Apart from the surge in the domestic market, export volumes have also increased significantly, underscoring SAIL’s growing global footprint.

"The consistent improvement highlights SAIL’s strengthened market presence, customer-centric initiatives and operational excellence. The robust performance across both domestic and international markets not only reinforces the company amongst leaders in India but is also expected to catapult its ranking among the top steel companies globally," the statement said.

This is the second consecutive month of double-digit growth for the public sector steel giant after achieving a 27 per cent increase in sales during November.

During the April-November 2025 period, SAIL achieved 12.7 MT of sales, which is a 14 per cent growth over 11.1 MT in the corresponding period last year.

The company attributed the significant growth across multiple product categories and distribution channels, including domestic saleable steel, road dispatches and door deliveries from warehouses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor