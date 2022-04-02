“Sail had no income, no job because of his involvement in the Aryan Khan drugs case” reveals Sail’s lawyer Tushar Khandare

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB last year. The 24-year-old star kid was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy, and abetment, among others. On October 28, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, and two others observing that there was no prima facie evidence of the three had been part of the alleged conspiracy related to the case.

The star kid was arrested by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, but later there were many big revelations that come to the fore. Wankhede was accused of embezzling ransom. Prabhakar an independent witness dies due to a heart attack today.

Prabhakar Sail, who was an independent witness in the Aryan Khan drugs case, died on Friday. His lawyer Tushar Khandare has given this information. He said Prabhakar Sail died of a heart attack on Friday afternoon. He said he had a heart attack at his home in Mahul, Chembur.

Now according to a news portal, Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare said that the case which was filed by Sail saying corruption and malpractice by Kiran Gosavi. Khandare revealed, “Nothing will happen to the case. We have filed an affidavit before the authorities and the cases will continue.”

Taking about Sail's family condition, the lawyer said “They were totally dependent on Sail and he was under a lot of pressure. He was jobless and we had tried to fix up a job for him. We had done one movement for him but he was not given the job because he was involved in the drugs case. They told him, ‘we cannot hire you’.”

“Sail didn't get a job because he filed an affidavit in the Aryan Khan case. That was the main reason of pressure because he and his family had zero income. We would help him with some money every now and then" Khandare said.