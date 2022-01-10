Saina Nehwal reacts to Siddharth's 'sexist' tweet, says "I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice"

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal has replied to the comments made on her by Tamil actor Siddharth, saying that he could express his emotions through better words. Earlier, Siddharth had received a lot of trolls for his 'sexist' tweet on Saina Nehwal.

Saina on 15th January tweeted on PM Modi's 'security breach' in Punjab, she wrote “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi."

No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi#PMModi — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022

Responding to her tweet Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna." After which the actor was called out for his derogatory remark, to which he shared another tweet clarifying his statements, he wrote "COCK & BULL" That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said, or insinuated. Period."

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽



Shame on you #Rihannahttps://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma also slammed the actor for his statements, "This man needs a needs or two. Why this person's account still exists? Taking it up with concerned Police," she wrote.

After so many trolls Saina also responded to Siddharth's comments and said, "Ya I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter n u remain noticed with such words n comments."

"If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I’m not sure what is secure in the country," she concluded.