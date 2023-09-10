Sainik School in UP orders probe into cadet’s death by drowning

Lucknow, Sep 10 The Sainik School in Lucknow has ordered an internal inquiry into the death of a Class 11 cadet, who was found dead in the school's swimming pool.Identified as Om Budholiya, the victim hailed from Orai district and had joined the school recently.

School principal Colonel Rajesh Raghav, in a written statement released to the media, assured to unearth the real facts and punish the guilty person.

"Every day between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the school holds swimming classes for young cadets. On Friday night, during dinner hour, we found one cadet was missing. Based on the input shared by the victim's classmates, we searched the pool and found his body," said the principal on Sunday.

The school administration extracted the boy's body out of the pool and called the Sarojini Nagar police.

On arrival at school premises, police took the CCTV footage into custody and sent the body for post-mortem.

"An internal inquiry has been set up to ascertain the circumstances under which such a big lapse occurred, resulting in the death of a young Cadet. I assure to unearth the real fact, and anybody who is found guilty would be dealt severely," said officer Raghav.

After the autopsy, the mortal remains of Om Budholiya were brought to the school on Saturday afternoon.The body was later handed over to the victim's parents.

Om Budholiya's father Manoj Kumar is a CRPF jawan who is posted at Ayodhya.

