Saints of Akharas arrive in Varanasi for Maha Shivratri celebrations

Varanasi, Feb 7 As the holy city of Varanasi embraces the spirit of Maha Shivratri, the majestic glow of the Maha Kumbh that once illuminated Prayagraj, is now lighting up the banks of the Ganga.

Saints from various Akharas have set up camp in Varanasi, offering prayers and lighting sacred fires along the river’s edge. For them, Kashi is not just a destination but the pinnacle of spiritual significance, with the full sanctity of the Maha Kumbh incomplete without a pilgrimage to this revered city.

Speaking to IANS, Dashnam Puri of Juna Akhara said, "After spending time in Prayagraj, we arrived here on February 5, following a sacred bath in the Ganga. Our journey began on January 7, and after paying respects at the holy shrines of Kashi, including Bhairav Mahakal Ji and Kashi Vishwanath Maharaj, we set up our spiritual space. This place, the heart of Kashi, is where we prepare for our penance. On February 26, we will join the wedding procession of Bholenath at Shiv Tirtha and return with blessings."

Rudra Giri Maharaj, also from Juna Akhara, added, “Maha Shivratri in Varanasi holds immense significance after Prayagraj. It's not just about a celebration; it’s a spiritual return from the divine world to the earthly realm. The celebration here will be grand, with devotees staying at the ghats throughout the day, immersing themselves in devotion.”

Bhumanand Bharati, another saint from Juna Akhara, shared his spiritual journey: "I came from Haryana after participating in the Amrit Snans at Prayagraj. Now, here in Kashi Vishwanath, the city of Lord Sada Shiva, I connect deeply with my Akhara. At the sacred Hanuman Ghat, we meditate and perform penance on the banks of the Ganga. On Maha Shivratri, we will take a Shahi Snan in the Ganga and, after seeking blessings from Baba, will return to our place of meditation."

Maha Shivratri is a significant festival among Hindus. It is mainly celebrated every year to honour Lord Shiva. The festival falls at the end of winter, which can be late February or early March, just before summer begins.

It is celebrated every year on the moonless 14th night of the new moon in the month of Phalgun, which coincides with February or March on the English calendar. Devotees fast the entire day and night, offering prayers and performing rituals to worship Lord Shiva.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on February 26. It coincides with the last day of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which happens to be one of the largest spiritual gatherings, taking place in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

